Okorocha lauds Aisha for appointing his wife into Buhari campaign

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, thanked the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari for the appointment of his (Okorocha) wife ,Nneoma as Southeast coordinator for the Youth and Women campaign team.

Okorocha who spoke in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said his wife would be given the maximum support to deliver on her mandate.

The governor said it was a delight to have seen such an appointment from the wife of the President.

Okorocha also congratulated his wife for making part of the presidential campaign team.

He added that her assignment would be targeted at campaigning extensively in ensuring that victory would be achieved for President Buhari in 2019.

According the release, “The governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has on behalf of the government and good people of the state, expressed delight over the appointment of the First Lady of the State, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha as a member of the 99-man Advisory Council for the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team.”