Okorocha calls for credible elections

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday asked Nigerians to come out enmasse and make sure that the 2019 general elections is free and fair.

Okorocha stated this in Owerri through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, after laying wreath of the unknown soldier at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

Okorocha also called on fellow politicians to shun violence in the forthcoming general elections.

According to the release, “Governor Rochas Okorocha has urged Nigerians to ensure that the 2019 election is hitch-free in honour of the fallen heroes and also called on those contesting the election to shun violence.”