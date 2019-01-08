Okada elders back Igbinedion for House of Reps seat

Elders of Okada Town in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, have denied the claim by an opposition candidate that they have endorsed him.

They have rather aligned with the second tenure aspirations of Gabriella Igbinedion of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to represent them in the House of Representatives.

Residents of the town led by the community heads (Odionwere) and elders, welcomed the federal lawmaker when she and her campaign team stormed the community last weekend to flag off her campaign for this year’s polls.

The residents described Igbinedion as their only dependable candidate who is bold, fearless, courageous, dogged and God fearing.

They alleged that an opposition candidate had earlier approached them with an offer of N500,000 with the mindset of preventing them from attending Igbinedion’s campaign flag-off, an offer they turned down.

Scores of the chieftains of the opposition, All Progressives Congress, APC, used the occasion to announce their change of allegiance to the PDP.