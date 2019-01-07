Oil exploration: Umu-Alanza family alleges sabotage against SEEPCO

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

The Umu-Alanza family of Okpai, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, has condemned an online publication credited to Umu-Ezeokpai family of the community, laying claim to the ownership of the land hosting Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited, SEEPCO, operations in the area.

Umu-Alanza family, in a statement by Mr. Okwuezulu Augustine, described the publication as “not only contemptuous of the pending suit, but wicked, malicious and aimed at tarnishing the image of SEEPCO, and most likely has political agenda to blackmail SEEPCO.”

The family said: “The large expanse of land known as Azunoise, which includes where the J Location is situated, measuring approximately 36.2 hectares, lying and situate at Okpai Oluchi, is the property of Umu-Alanza family, and not the property of Umu-Ezeokpai family, represented by Charles Odili.

“The parcel of land, including where J Location is sited, is subject matter in a pending litigation in Suit No. HCK/75/2017: Okwuezulu Anthony Ijeoma and 3 others (for themselves and on behalf of Umu-Alanza family of Okpai) Vs. Alfred Uwaeze and 10 others (for themselves and on behalf of Umu-Ezeokpai family of Okpai), with SEEPCO as the 11th defendant.

“The application of the 12th-14th defendants, Umu-Enusue Family of Okpai was also joined as co-defendant in the suit. Umu-Ezeokpai family in their pleading/counter-claim is only claiming joint ownership with Umu-Alanza to the land in dispute.”

“SEEPCO prior to entering the site, duly consulted with all parties to the suit, as they are but mere nominal party to the suit, and it was agreed that SEEPCO should go ahead with its exploration activities, after making some payments and granting job slots, pending when the court decides who actually own the land in dispute.

“Charles Odili and his family (Umu-Ezeokpai family) amongst other benefits, produced one PENGASAN Chairman and one NUPENG Chairman to SEEPCO, prior to the opening of J Location, making them one of the most beneficiary of SEEPCO operations in Okpai.

“The insinuation, allegations and claims of Charles Odili and his family, Umu-Ezeokpai, in the above on-line publication is not only contemptuous of the pending suit, but wicked, malicious and aimed at tarnishing the image of SEEPCO, and most likely has political agenda to blackmail SEEPCO.

“Charles Odili, members of his family, (Umu-Ezeokpai) and all parties to the pending suit i.e. members of Umu-Alanza and Umu-Enesue families, should be prevailed upon to allow SEEPCO operate peacefully at the J Location, pending the determination of the suit.”

It also told Charles Odili to retract the offending publication.