Ohaneze’s endorsement of Atiku, anti-Igbo, says APC

.Urges Ndigbo to beware of PDP, Atiku’s Restructuring Deceit

.Ohanaeze’s PDP faction endorsed Atiku -BMO

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA- The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to Thursday’s reported endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar by the pan-Igbo sociocultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, describing it as the handiwork of few elements within the organization.

In its first formal reaction to the development Friday in Abuja, APC through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu counselled the Igbo to be wary of what it called a deceitful campaign strategy of using the promise of restructuring the federation to hoodwink unsuspecting Nigerians of the Southeast extraction.

“We find it curious that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alh. Atiku Abubakar has tactically avoided speaking on his touted restructuring plans during his campaigns.

“Our observation comes against the backdrop of the now disputed ‘communique’ issued by some members of Ohaneze Ndigbo on the 2019 general elections.

“With a few members of Ohaneze falling for Atiku’s antics, it has now become clear that the purported endorsement of Atiku’s presidential ambition does not enjoy the support of most of the Igbos. One of such proofs is the statement by the Anambra State Government’s dissociating the state from the dubious endorsement of Atiku contained in the equally disputed communique”, APC said.

The ruling party also listed several questions for Mr Atiku to answer. According to the APC; “It would now seem that few people in Ohaneze are trying to misrepresent the interest of the Ndigbo and we wonder whether these people are part of Atiku’s friends that he has promised to make rich as a cardinal policy of his government?

“Many questions beg for answers. Besides the deceitful restructuring promise, what else do the Igbo stand to gain from an Atiku presidency? Nothing!

“Could it be that Atiku and the PDP’s restructuring rhetoric is selective and bespoke for specific audiences? The answer is yes! Atiku’s restructuring rhetoric is simply a convenient, simplistic and populist gimmick aimed at whipping up and exploiting perceived sentiments ahead of the 2019 elections.

“Ndigbo and indeed all Nigerians must be wary of Atiku and his PDP ilk who in their desperate quest for power are ever ready to play fraudulent political games and parade themselves as ethnic champions to the gullible. We must protect the sanctity of our nationhood.

Atiku transactional in nature

“Atiku has refused to speak on the nature of the restructuring that he is cashing in on. But little wonder because he is transactional in nature. Atiku has no plan for this country and he is not pretending about it. He has said it clearly and on many occasions that he is seeking power to be able to sell off national assets to make his friends and himself rich. There is no doubt that Atiku only intends to use and dump the Igbo people.

“Ndigbo should not forget that it was during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku as vice that Nigeria’s political history witnessed the frequent manipulated changes to the Senate Presidency and setting of Igbo brothers against one another for political gains.

“Without playing to the gallery, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration has pursued a deliberate policy of probity, inclusive governance and national spread in the allocation of our national resources and developmental projects across the country.

“In particular, about 69 verifiable road and bridge projects are ongoing in the southeast. This is unprecedented in the history of our nation. Although the contracts for many of the roads were awarded by past PDP administrations, they were either poorly funded or not funded at all, hence work on the road and bridge projects were previously stalled.

“Currently, the roads and bridges, which are spread across the five states in the South-east, are in different stages of completion, thanks to the funding sourced by the president Buhari-led APC administration from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

“The APC remains the most sincere political platform working to ensure better inclusion and mainstreaming of all geo-political zones in the governance of the country. We have held constructive, purposeful, country-wide and multi-sectoral conversation on core issues of true federalism and devolution of powers in line with the Party’s Change Agenda.

Don’t fall for this fraud

“Ndigbo and indeed all Nigerians must be wary of the machinations of conmen who now masquerade as ‘messiahs’ in the garb of politicians. Their antecedents does not synchronise with the image they now purport which is dangerous. They are latter-day converts on the issue of restructuring who hitherto occupied public offices and did nothing on the issues of restructuring.

“They have now regrouped to exploit the issue of restructuring in furtherance of their selfish political interests. Their sudden silence on the issue of restructuring is certainly ominous. The Ndigbo should not fall for this fraud”, the party added.

In its reaction, the Buhari Media Organization BMO said “only the Peoples Democratic Party PDP faction of the pan-Igbo socio cultural group Ohaneze Ndigbo endorsed the party’s Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar for the February 16 elections”.

It said in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke that it was not surprising that several members of the group are already dissociating themselves from the purported endorsement.

“John Nwodo, the President-General of the faction has for some time now left no doubt about his romance with the PDP and is known to be a regular face at meetings convened by another PDP chieftain Chief Edwin Clark.

“Even his colleagues in Ohaneze have seen through him and were quick to disown the communiqué he issued after a hurriedly arranged meeting of Ime-Obi meeting (Ohaneze’s highest decision making organ) on the same day that President Muhammadu Buhari was in Anambra and Enugu State on campaign.

“It was disingenuous that Nwodo chose the same day the President was commissioning the Nnamdi Azikiwe Mausoleum which his administration completed twenty two years after it began, to act out a personal script”, BMO said.