Ohaneze’s adoption of Atiku neither here nor there – Okorocha

Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha the governor of Imo state has said that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo the apex Igbo socio-cultural is not a registered political party and that there is no voting unit or polling booth called Ohaneze.



Okorocha reacting to the adoption of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar by the body the adoption is neither here nor there, since it has no electoral value.

Okorocha in a statement on Saturday signed by Sam Onwuemeodo his Chief Press Secretary said: 'President Muhammadu Buhari will win in the South-East and the general election proper.

Read full statement below

Ohaneze is a Socio-Cultural Organization and not a registered Political Party and there is no voting unit or Polling booth called Ohaneze. So, its adoption of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP should be seen as a folklore and should not give anybody Concern. The adoption is neither here nor there, since it has no electoral value.

This is also not the first time Ohaneze has adopted a PDP Presidential Candidate. It did that in 2015, yet, PDP failed with its Presidential Candidate, while APC won with its Presidential Candidate.



And one would have expected Ohaneze to exercise Caution this time following what happened in 2015. Indeed, the Organization should have done things differently especially when it remembers that all Igbos whether in PDP, APC, APGA, ADC or SDP are presumed to be members of Ohaneze.

Not minding the adoption, President Muhammadu Buhari will win in the South-East and the general election proper. So, Igbos in APC should remain focused and not to make the adoption an issue, when it is not an issue in all ramifications.