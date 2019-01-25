Ohaneze is now political arm of PDP says APC female senatorial candidate

Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu, the Enugu West All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, has berated Ohaneze Ndigbo, saying it is now a political arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ibekaku-Nwagwu made this known in a statement while reacting to Thursday’s endorsement of PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by Ohaneze in Enugu on Friday.

She described the endorsement as `an unfortunate development’ adding that it was irrelevant and did not carry any political weight.

According to her, I would have preferred that Ohaneze maintained its neutrality in the polity in line with the aims and objectives of its founding leaders.

“It is now clear that the organisation has stopped representing the common interest of Ndigbo and as such seized to be the mouth piece of the Igbo nation.

‘But since its current leadership have politicised it, so be it.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu said the turnout of Ndigbo during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Enugu and Anambra on Thursday had proved Ohaneze wrong.

“It was an endorsement by the people as against the endorsement of Atiku by a few who are looking for crumbs to feed on.

She said that the reception accorded the president was a manifestation of the resolve by Ndigbo to align with a national government.

“There is no doubt that presence of Federal Government is felt tangibly in the South East under this administration with visible infrastructural developments than in the past when the PDP government completely abandoned the zone even with the massive support the administration enjoyed from the zone.