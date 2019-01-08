Ohanaeze youths hail judiciary, Ikpeazu over release of 51 detained Biafran agitators

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, yesterday applauded the Abia government, Judiciary and Governor Ikpeazu of Abia State for upholding the Abia court judgment that granted bail to the detained 51 Jews that were among the youths that were arrested and prosecuted for protesting in Umuahia on 12 December, 2018.

In a statement , the group called on the Jewish community not to engage in acts capable of portraying it in bad light in the country.

According to them, “This is a clear testimony that Abia State government adheres to rule of law and we thank Abia Court for summoning the hearing against all odds even when the Abia judiciary is on strike.”