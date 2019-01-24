Ohanaeze advocates women, youth empowerment to drive devt

THE Women Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos has canvassed women and youth empowerment to drive socio-economic development.

And to enable Igbo women in Lagos contribute meaningfully to socio-economic development and participate actively in the 2019 polls, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo will inaugurate the women executives on January 25.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos, Leader of the women wing of Lagos Ohanaeze, Mrs Violet Uche Obiora, promised to ‘’pursue economic empowerment for Igbo women and youths’’ because it is ‘’a panacea for growth.’’

She said the essence of the inauguration is ‘’to legally, socially and culturally empower the women for the great task of promoting and upholding the cause and dignity of all Igbo women in Lagos.

“The inaugural event will include an episodic drama of Ikemefuna in the Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ series highlighting the Igbo culture.”