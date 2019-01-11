Ogun PDP crisis: Kashamu tells supporters to work with Adebutu’s group

By Dapo Akinrefon

ABEOKUTA—THE lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu, yesterday, directed all his supporters and associates to work with members of the Lado group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, in the overall interest of the party.

The Lado group is led by a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Ladi Adebutu, who has been locked in a supremacy battle with Senator Kashamu over the control of the state party structure and the Ogun State PDP governorship ticket.

In a statement, Senator Kashamu said: “It is true we are in court. But, we are hopeful that the issues will be resolved sooner than later. However, in the overall interest of the party, it is better and wiser for us to work together as members of the same family pending the resolution of the issues in court. We may have had our disagreements and issues, and have submitted them to the court for adjudication; yet, we have been talking to one another.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that I wish to formally and publicly urge all my leaders, elders and supporters to work with the Lado group within the Ogun State chapter of the PDP ahead of February 16 and March 2, 2019 elections. Irrespective of our differences, we are members of the same family. At the end, it is the party that wins; not any individual or group.”