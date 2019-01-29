Ogun gov race: APC, APM, ADP, others woo women with pledges

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Flag-bearers of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Dapo Abiodun; Allied People’s Movement, APM, Mr. Adekunle Akinlade; Action Democratic Party, ADP, Dimeji Bankole; Yes Party, YP, Mr Adesina Kawonise; African Access Congress Party, Princess Eniola Olasanya Martins, alongside four other governorship candidates, yesterday, vowed to ensure gender-responsive budgeting, improved healthcare, access to quality education of girls, 35% representation in governance for women and an improved economic well-being for the people of Ogun State, if elected in the forthcoming governorship election.

The candidates spoke at a parley with hundreds of Ogun women electorate tagged ‘Ogun Women Decide’, organised by the Voice of Ogun Women, VOW, in collaboration with Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC; MacArthur Foundation and Partners West Africa Nigeria at the state capital, Abeokuta.

According to Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founding Director, WARDC, the essence of the parley was to ensure enhanced accountability in governance by promoting issue-based campaign that would support gender equality, pro-poor and accountable governance, social justice and development.

While Akinlade pledged to boost internally-generated revenue in the state, ensure increased investment in infrastructure to attract more business investment in the state, so as to ensure job opportunities for women and youths, Kawonise, on his part, said his ‘Decongest Lagos Project’ will ensure residents of Ogun who work in Lagos pay their taxes to Ogun State government.

According to him, boosting the state’s revenue and empowering women economically was critical to addressing maternal death as poverty contributes to increase in maternal death.

Abiodun, speaking through his Deputy, Engr.Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said: “Making healthcare up-to-date in Ogun is our primary focus because that way, we would have heavily addressed maternal mortality. We will ensure adequate professional training for healthcare personnel and advocate a community-based health insurance scheme so that women can afford to go to hospital for child delivery.”