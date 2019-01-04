Ogun APC Crisis: Amosun suffering from outgoing syndrome — Caretaker C’ttee

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, yesterday, said Governor Ibikunle Amosun is suffering from what it termed, an ’outgoing syndrome’, and needs pity and prayers.

The committee was reacting to recent comments made by Governor Amosun where he said the party would lose in the forthcoming elections.

Amosun had, on Monday, during a crossover fanfare night said , APM will defeat the APC in the coming election in the state .While most of his aides have since moved to an opposition party, Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Amosun has remained in the APC vowing to work against the party.

Reacting to Amosun’s recent comments, the newly installed caretaker party executive, through its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, said the governor should be ignored.

Oladunjoye said: “But for the fact that the reported outburst of the Governor was reported by a credible online medium, we would not have taken him serious. “However, rather than exchange words with the Governor, we would call on members of the public to please sympathise with him and pray for him, as he is obviously manifesting outgoing syndrome resulting from political amnesia, loss of touch with reality and fear of life after office.

“For an individual to attempt to play God, and assault the collective intelligence of the well-informed people of Ogun State by telling them who the next Governor of Ogun State will be, as if he has already written the results, shows that such a person deserves our pity; we don’t need to exchange words with him, but to actually sympathise with him.

“We challenge the governor to publish the recent survey he commissioned and which he read to some leaders in his house last week, wherein it was revealed that his preferred governorship candidate will not only lose the election but also lose in the Governor’s, hitherto, strongholds of Ifo, Ewekoro and Ado Odo Ota local governments.

“Our party and candidate will remain focused, maintain decorum and continue to sell out policies and programmes to the good and discerning people of Ogun State, even as we are sure of victory.”

You’re interlopers, confusionists—Ex-party excos

Meanwhile, the recently sacked executive of the party, in a reaction, described the caretaker committee members as”interlopers and confusionists.”

In a statement by the sacked Publicity Secretary, Wole Elegbede, said the Tunde Oladunjoye- led committee lacks integrity.

Elegbede said: “If he is truly a member of APC in Ogun State as he wants us to believe, then he should not have spoken thoughtlessly to the leader of our party in Ogun state (Amosun) the way he did.

“It could be recalled that Oladunjoye was recently disgraced out of Ogun APC after which he wrote an epilogue that he was quitting politics for good. How such an ingrate now turns around to speak for Ogun APC should baffle the understanding of every reasonable men.

“State Executive Committee of Ogun APC is currently and effectively discharging its responsibilities under the constitution of our great party, hence the supreme law of Nigeria.

“Any other body which pretends to carry out those functions is a contrived body unknown to the constitution, the Exco of our party and the generality of our dedicated members across the state.”