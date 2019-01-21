Ogor’s victory is sacrosanct—Arugba

By Onozure Dania

A philanthropist and social crusader from Isoko, Delta State, Mrs Arugba Monnitey, has predicted victory for the Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Mr. Leo Ogor, for the Isoko federal constituency in the coming polls.

Mrs Arugba, Founder of The Ideal Isoko Woman, TIIW, made the disclosure during the distribution of gift items to pregnant women, nursing mothers, aged mothers and youths at Aviara in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

While interacting with Idòlò-Oro Forum at Aviara, Mrs Arugba, represented by Mrs Praise Kisson, commended members of the forum for their dedication to the cause of Ogor’s re-election, but warned against complacency.

She said: “Even though we are confident of winning, I urge you to work as hard as you can so that we can maximise the scale and extent of our victory.

“I urge you to rise to the challenge of the great expectations our candidate have for you and the confidence that we have the ability to deliver.”

Some of the items donated include baths, sleeping nets, umbrellas, basins among others neccessities for babies.

The beneficiaries include select members of Idòlò-Oro forum with large followers in Aviara, pregnant women who just delivered and who went for antenatal care at Oleh general hospital, headquarters of Isoko South council.

An aide to the Minority Leader, Akpodhoma Mikoko, who witnessed the distribution of the items, commended Mrs Arugba for her unique style of campaign for Leo Ogor and urged the members to ensure they collect their PVCs to vote for Leo Ogor and other PDP candidates in forthcoming general election.

“You are the cream of the society, the party and I assure you that with unity of purpose and effective harmony and communication, there is no political opponent we cannot overcome. It’s very clear that Ogor’ political opponents don’t have anything to campaign with outside hate speech, derogatory statements and propaganda. They have absolutely nothing to campaign with,” Akpodhoma added.