Ogoni youths warn Rivers lawmaker against politicising Bodo-Bonny road project

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Youths from Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have warned the lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Local Government Area at the National Assembly, Mr Kingsley Chindah, and other of his colleagues to stop politicising the ongoing Bodo-Bonny road project by the Federal Government.

The youths said politicisation of the project would affect its execution and completion within the stipulated seven years period.

Chinda had after President Muhammadu Buhari submitted the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, claimed that work on Bodo-Bonny road had been abandoned.

However, some concerned youths of Ogoni, yesterday, mobilised to the site of the project to ascertain the true position and state of the project.

Speaking after over eight kilometres walk at the site, Fynface Dumnamene, who is also a publisher, said: “Anybody who says work is not ongoing on Bodo-Bonny road is not being fair. Work is going on the project. To prove that I went to the site on December 21 and again today (yesterday) and we met contractors on site.

“I am calling on the Ogoni, Bonny and Andoni people to give the government the cooperation in the area of security because the importance of the road cannot be over emphasized.”