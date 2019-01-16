Oghara agog, as Oki Eboigbe married lover

Oghara was agog yesterday as the family of Pa. David Amoku of Oghareki gave the hands of their daughter, Miss Rita Amoku in marriage to Hon., Oki Oghenerumu J.P of Egbeigbe family in Mosogar kingdom.

The traditional marriage ceremony that took place in Urharieve primary school, ogharefe was well attended by crème de la crème in the society in the likes of senator Ighoyota Amori and the house of representative aspirant , Hon., Ben Igbakpa amongst other dignitaries in the political and business classes from all over the state.

While In a state of excitement, the bride groom, Hon., Oki Oghenereumu J.P stated that his lovely wife was a blessing to him, adding that he was thankful to God for a successful marriage and today he was happy that he had joined the bandwagon of married men.

The mother of the bride, Mrs. Grace Amoku, who expressed joy over her daughter’s marriage told newsmen that her daughter , Rita was more caring and she was good at carrying out every domestic duty she was assigned to perform, she used that opportunity to advice young ladies to be patient and hardworking.

In the same vein, the father of the bride groom, Hon,. Martins Egbeigbe while describing the sterling quality of his son stated that Hon Oki Egbeigbe always sought for listens to his advice before he would embark doing anything. Hon Martins Egbeigbe enjoyed youth to lesten to their parent’s advice and be hardworking, it through that they can be successful in life.

Entertainment guest at the ceremony was done by music maestro, Lucky OKwe.