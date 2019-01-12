OGD takes Atiku’s campaign to Remo Obas, Yoruba stakeholders

Former Governor of Ogun State and Director General Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO), Otunba Ggenga Daniel on Saturday took his Atiku for President crusade to the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi.



The former Ogun Governor who addressed members of the Akarigbo-in-Council comprising other Obas, Otunbas and Chiefs in Remoland said that people of the South West should not make the mistake of returning the present APC government because only former Vice President Atiku Abubakar can make Nigeria to work again as a nation.

According to Otunba Daniel, “to some extent, I will say Yorubas should look at Atiku as one of their own; he shares a lot of things in common with us and he aligns with our aspiration of a restructured Nigeria for the economic prosperity of of our nation and improvement in the living conditions of the individuals”.

Relationship between Atiku Abubakar and the Yoruba people have been one of mutual benefits, he stepped down for Chief M.K.O Abiola in 1992 during the Jos SDP Convention and he has also assisted the professional aspirations of many Yoruba sons and daughters because he goes all out for merits which is one of the cardinal principle of the Yoruba Omoluwabi.”

“I have no fear of recommending Atiku Abubakar to anyone because I believe so strongly in him to turn the Nigerian story to one of prosperity for all and mutual benefits for all the components units.”

In a similar vein, speaking to over 2000-strong Yoruba stakeholders who were in attendance to celebrate the one year installation anniversary of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Otunba Gani Adams in Lagos, Otunba Daniel said Yoruba and people of the South West generally “should vote for a candidate who is genuinely ready and committed to restructuring Nigeria. And that person is Atiku Abubakar”.

In the same vein, Otunba Daniel, at the first year Anniversary of the installation of Otunba Gani Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland stressed the importance of advancing the cause of the people of the Southwest geopolitical zone of the country especially the Yoruba nation by aligning with a candidate who can best serve their collective interest. According to him, “the current political situation in Yorubaland and the current positioning of the zone within the federation call for a change for the better if we want to progress as a people by being united and speaking with one voice”.

“Without being immodest”, he stated, “we all know that restructuring is key to enhancing the much needed development in Yorubaland and the entire Southwest. This is why it becomes expedient to align with those who are sincere about restructuring in all its ramifications as we go to polls in February this year”.

This was corroborated by the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Otunba Gani Adams who harkened on the issue of restructuring as a necessary ingredient in ensuring that the Yoruba race gets its equitable share in Nigerian polity.



The occasion, held in Lagos on Saturday, witnessed the conferment of chieftaincy titles on deserving Yoruba stakeholders among who is Abagun Kole Omololu who bagged the title of Odofin Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.