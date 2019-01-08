Ogboru’ll end his political career if he debates with Okowa – Gbagi

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- FORMER Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, cannot face Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in a live debate on television because such a gamble will terminate his political career.

Gbagi, who spoke on phone to Vanguard on Ogboru’s refusal to accept Okowa’s challenge, citing the illegality of the governor’s election in 2015, said, “Quote me, Ogboru will never be able to debate with Okowa. Whatever Ogboru says or writes is written by people, he does not have the mileage of debate with an educated person like Okowa, so what is he going to talk to Okowa about.”

This came as a People’s Democratic Party, PDP chieftain from Delta North senatorial district, Mr. Ike Nwagwor, lambasted Ogboru, calling him an ingrate for describing the ex-minister as an ‘empty barrel’ after he (Gbagi) and others rehabilitated him (Ogboru).

“I do expect a gubernatorial candidate of a party like Ogboru to rise above gutter languages and learn to respect the views of others, as he has forgotten so soon how Chief Kenneth Gbagi and others, whom I do not want to mention, rehabilitated him when he came back to Nigeria from exile,” Nwagwor said in a statement.

Gbagi said, “Okowa has followed the process of local government chairmanship to commissioner, Secretary to State Government, SSG, and Senate, what does Ogboru know, he knows he has nothing to tell us, nobody is going to follow him; nobody is going to believe him.

Nwagwor described Gbagi as “a top flight politician with a lot of sound integrity and potentials, who will always say it the way it is and if there was no such agreement between Chief Great Ogboru, Chief Kenneth Gbagi and others, I do expect Chief Ogboru to deny the allegations and stop heaping unnecessary insult on Chief Kenneth Gbagi.”

“On the issue of debate with Senator Okowa, the PDP leader said, “ Chief Ogboru as a stranger and unintelligent person has no single knowledge of the development going on across the state, so he is so scared of standing in the podium to tell Deltans what he has to offer , except lies which APC government is noted for.”

“He is blinded with his ambition to rule Delta State at all cost that he failed to even see the infrastructural developments in his own backyard not to talk of other senatorial districts,” the party stalwart said.