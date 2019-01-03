Ogboru, Uduaghan meet Delta APC candidates, aspirants in Abraka

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA — DELTA State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru, Thursday, played host to candidates and aggrieved aspirants of the party in a bid to pacify them ahead of the 2019 general election.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors at his Abraka residence in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state had in attendance over 50 aggrieved aspirants, who expressed their grievances with the party in the way and manner some candidates emerged in their respective areas.

PDP not alternative to APC in 2019-Speaker

Presiding over the meeting with candidates of the party, was the leader of the party and immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who is also the party’s candidate for Delta South senatorial district.

Giving detail of the meeting, one of the aggrieved aspirants, Matthew Omonade, described it as a fruitful exercise, saying: “It is a bold step and a sign that Ogboru is ready and prepared to win the governorship election.”