Ogbeide: Mamelodi victory gives Lobi more confidence

Lobi Stars of Makurdi coach, Solomon Ogbeide has declared that his side’s 2-1 victory against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in their first group match of the CAF Champions League has given them a boost in confidence.

Heading into this weekend’s second group match away to ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire, Ogbeide is now optimistic that the Middle Belt squad can pull off a shock against the former African champions.

The veteran coach admitted his side are still underdogs heading into the game, considering the pedigree of their hosts, but he insists there are no more minnows in African soccer and fancies his team’s chances.

While Lobi Stars won their Group A opener, ASEC fell 5-2 away to Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco and will go all to win on Saturday at Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan to keep alive their hope of qualifying.

However, Ogbeide would be further encouraged with memories of how Enyimba of Aba spanked ASEC 2-0 at same venue on their way to winning the continental trophy in 2003.

Ogbeide stated: “There are no small teams in the group and we are still the underdogs because the other three teams namely ASEC, Wydad and Sundowns are past winners of the CAF Champions League.

“We haven’t won anything yet but we can now build on the victory against Mamelodi Sundowns to focus on the next game against ASEC.

“We have a good spirit; and remain positive going for the away game against ASEC and we are going to take the game to them in Abidjan.”