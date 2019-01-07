Offa Robbery: Police failure to present witnesses, exhibits stall case

By DEMOLA AKINYEMI

Failure of the police from Nigerian police force,headquarters in Abuja to produce witnesses and exhibits on Monday stalled the continuation of the Offa Robbery case in an ilorin high court in the resumed hearing of the high profile case.

Justice Halima Salima had fixed Monday for the resumed hearing of the case before it was stalled.

The five suspects were brought to court , while their defence counsel,Barrister Mathias Emeribe was also in attendance.

Read more at: Offa robbery: 4 gang leaders accompanied Saraki to sympathise with Offa monarch — Police

Kwara state Director Public Prosecution, Jimoh Mumini while addressing the court said he had made three telephone calls to the police headquarters in Abuja before he was assured that the witnesses and the exhibits would be brought to Kwara state on Monday.

“It was only today that I was told that the exhibits and witnesses would be brought to Kwara, so we would be humbly asking for the next convenient date by your lordship” He said.

The prosecutor also told the court that, Deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari who led the investigation had pleaded with him to urge the court to vacate the order of definite hearing earlier fixed for Monday since the witnesses could not make it on time.

The defence counsel, Mathias Emeribe while addressing the court said he did not object to the plea and also agreed with the prosecution that the case be adjourned till January the 18th.

Emeribe also requested that he be served with the necessary witnesses statements so that he would not be ambushed.

Speaking with newsmen, after the court proceeding the Director of public prosecution, Jimoh Mumini, said the best witnesses for the prosecution of the case would have been people from Offa who witnessed what happened on that day and not just policemen who investigated the incident.

He expressed concern that there was no witness from Offa from the diary he had with him.

Justice Halima Salina therefore adjourned the case for definite hearing to January the 18,2019.