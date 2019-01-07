Offa robbery: Police failure to present witnesses, exhibit stalls case

By Demola Akinyemi

Failure by Police from the Force Headquarters in Abuja to produce witnesses and exhibits, yesterday, stalled the continuation of the Offa robbery case in an Ilorin high court at the resumed hearing of the high profile case.

Presiding judge, Justice Halima Salina, therefore, adjourned the case till January 18 for definite hearing.

Justice Salima had fixed yesterday for the resumed hearing of the case.

The five suspects were brought to court yesterday, while their defence counsel, Mathias Emeribe, was also in attendance.

Kwara State Director of Public Prosecution, Jimoh Mumini, while addressing the court said he made three telephone calls to the police headquarters in Abuja before he was assured only yesterday that the witnesses and the exhibits would be brought to Kwara State yesterday.

He said: “It was only today that I was told that the exhibits and witnesses would be brought to Kwara, so we would be humbly asking for the next convenient date by your lordship.”

The prosecutor also told the court that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who led the investigation, had pleaded with him to urge the court to vacate the order of definite hearing earlier fixed for Monday since the witnesses could not make it on time.

The defence counsel while addressing the court said he did not object to the plea and also agreed with the prosecution that the case be adjourned till January 18.

Emeribe also requested that he be served with the necessary witnesses’ statements so that he would not be ambushed.

Speaking with newsmen, after the court proceeding the Director of public prosecution, Jimoh Mumini, said the best witnesses for the prosecution of the case would have been people from Offa who witnessed what happened on that day and not just policemen who investigated the incident.

He expressed concern that there was no witness form Offa from the diary he had with him.