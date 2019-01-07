Offa robbery: Father of slain female officer dies

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Father of one of the slain police officers, identified as Mrs Yemisi Makinde, nee Oyeyemi, killed during the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robbery in Kwara State reportedly died, weekend, in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Offa robbery suspects plead not guilty

Vanguard reliably gathered that the late Mr. Oyeyemi, who had been in serious agony since the death of his daughter, died at his country home, Upper Gaa Akanbi area, of Ilorin exactly nine months after his daughter was killed during the armed robbery attack in Offa.

Recall that during the attack; about 31 residents of the town including officers of the Nigeria Police Force were killed.

The five suspected armed robbers are currently facing trial at the Ilorin High Court over the attack.

It was, however, gathered weekend that the late Oyeyemi, a retired Inspector in the Nigeria Police Force, who hails from Agbonda town, Irepodun local government council area of the state , was said to have fallen sick immediately after the untimely death of his daughter .

Sources close to his family disclosed in Ilorin, yesterday, that the deceased developed high blood pressure due to the shock of his daughter’s death. .

Vanguard further gathered that all the drugs he had been using to manage the ailment suddenly failed to achieve the desired change, a development that complicated his sickness at the weekend and ultimately claimed his life.

Sources also told Vanguard that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Complex, UITHC, Ilorin.

It was further learned that the family of the deceased were already meeting at press time to decide the date of his burial.