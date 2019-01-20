Oduah plans ICT mall to boost N6.4bn Onitsha market turnover

Senator Stella Oduah has said that she would build an Information and Communication Technology Mall in Onitsha that will boost the N6.4 billion turnover of the Market.

In an interview with newsmen on Sunday, the Senator who represents Anambra North in the Senate, said that the mall was part of her plans to empower her constituents.

Oduah explained that the Mall will help give the market and the businessmen a more global presence even while they remain in Onitsha, adding that it would also boost the economy of the state.

She said that the Sky mall will come up after the training of 800 youths from her constituents in ICT, adding that the youths will operate the mall.

“We are setting up various ICT Centres. Very soon this month, we are training 800 in ICT. We are going to develop a Sky Mall for the Onitsha Main Market.

“Onitsha is a commercial town that has a turnover of N6.4 billion every day, but it is very unorganized.

“So we want to encourage and grow this commercial trade and do it in a way that it would be cost effective so that they have their trade in one shop but with global presence.

“In doing that the value chain will be huge because we would already have technologists and young ICT agents who will develop their sites for them, develop contents and advertise for them,” she said.

For the women, Oduah added that she was working on attracting industries that will depend on the crops produced by the women.

The senator stressed that her major aim in joining politics was to liberate her people from poverty and set them on the path of consistent development.