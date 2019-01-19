Oboh: Mayweather should move up to heavyweight class to prove his worth

Former British and Commonwealth light heavy weight champion Peter Oboh has harsh words for Floyd Mayweather Jnr, the undefeated boxing champion who recently added 20-year-old Japanese kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa to his victims.

Nasukawa, who, before his meeting Mayweather on New Year’s eve, had won all four of his MMA fights, was thought to be the real man that could blemish the undefeated Mayweather’s status as one of the greatest boxers of all time kissed the canvass in the first round of their much hyped fight.

But Peter Oboh who is also a former WBA light heavyweight is nonplussed by Mayweather’s choice of opponents in his recent fights. The British-Nigerian former pugilist challenged the American fighter “to stop deceiving the boxing world by taking on a reputable opponent that can give credibility to his acclaimed invincibility.

Oboh has even suggested that Mayweather should move to the heavyweight class if he has exhausted his current weight class. “I seriously would suggest that either Mayweather retires from boxing to enjoy his fortune and give back to the society through great charity works and also support in the development of younger generation of sportsmen/women or if he desires to break the sporting record of all time, he should move up to the heavyweight and fight boxers like Anthony Joshua (WBA,IBF heavyweight champion) Deontay Wilder WBC heavyweight champion and Tyson Fury, former undisputed heavyweight.

“These three boxers are the most vicious and dangerous heavyweight boxers alive today,” Oboh said, likening Mayweather’s fight against the young Japanese as “boxing child abuse” .

Still bitter, Oboh said, “I truly believe that if Mayweather moves up to heavyweight he would never last up to 6 rounds against Fury, Wilder or Joshua.

“I know Anthony Joshua would likely not hesitate to knock him out.”