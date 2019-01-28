Obi: I still want to win more trophies

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi has said that he is still hungry to win more trophies after a distinguished time at Chelsea.

Mikel, who has won all trophies and medal available at club level with Chelsea locally and internationally, believed he can contribute his quota to Middlesbrough’s promotion ambition.

“I’ve achieved a lot in my career and I’ve been very, very fortunate, but I am still hungry and ambitious to achieve more,” he said.

“I always want to win more. I want to make sure I can help this team get promoted and then we will go from there.

“I will give everything. I will give my all to this team and this club and to the fans to make sure that come the end of the season we are all very happy and that we get promoted.”