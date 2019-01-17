Obi, Atiku’s wife urge women to deliver Nigeria from poverty

VICE—PRESIDENTIAL candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on women to deliver Nigeria from poverty and allow genuine prosperity to reign.

This is even as wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Mrs Jennifer Atiku also urged women to save Nigeria from the shackles of poverty, saying: “It is only the women who can remove the country from poverty.”

Both personalities spoke at the South-South/South-East and Arewa Women in Diaspora, event to welcome the wives of PDP presidential and vice presidential candidates, Dr. Jennifer Atiku and Mrs. Margaret Obi respectively to Lagos at the FHA Field, Festac Town, organised by Rita Orji, member, representing Ajeromi Ifelodun federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Obi told the women that since the current Federal Government came to power, unemployment had nose-dived to 21 million, insisting that the government could not keep its pact with those who put it into office and called on the women to vote the umbrella at the election.

On her part, Mrs. Atiku urged the women to use their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, to remedy the situation, since it was the women that were feeling the pangs of distress in the land, adding, however, that though “it is true that there is hunger in the land, it is only the women who can change the situation in the land today,” and called on “every woman to vote the umbrella all the way.”