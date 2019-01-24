Obi, Agbaje storm Lagos markets

By Ebun Sessou

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s Vice Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Lagos State governorship candidate of the party, Jimi Agbaje, visited four business hubs Lagos yesterday, assuring traders of a robust economy should their party come into power.

Agbaje, who expressed misgivings about the President’s failure to sign into law the new electoral bill passed by the national assembly, recalled that after the 2015 elections in Lagos, PDP had headed to the Electoral Tribunal, Appeal Court and Supreme Court, which all ruled that card reader machines were compulsory for an acceptable election.

He said his case on the 2015 governorship election, in which Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode was declared winner, had been based on the premise that contrary to the INEC regulation, the election had been majorly conducted without card readers and therefore should be declared null and void.

However, the Supreme Court finally ruled that although the INEC regulations approved the use of card readers, the method lacked the backing of any extant law.