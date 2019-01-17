Obaseki’s Chief of Staff inensifies campaigns in Akoko-Edo

BENIN CITY—ARISING from the marching orders that all government appointees should mobilise voters from the units level to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele has began coordination of unit campaigns across the ten wards of Akoko-Edo local government area.

He said the government of Godwin Obaseki has extended development to every nook and cranny of the state a situation he said is making their campaigns for the party in his local government easy.

He said “We have embarked on massive unit to unit campaigns in Akoko-Edo local government area. The governor has given all of us the marching order to mobilise for the party, it is not about ethnicity, it is about what the governor has been able to do for our people and in Akoko-Edo, he has displayed that democracy and good governance brings about true development. We have met with the unit leaders, the unit leaders are in turn meeting with members and voters in their units to mobilize for the elections”

Recall that Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu few days ago met with all political appointees and elected officials from Edo North with a view to appraising their preparation towards the elections in their units and wards.