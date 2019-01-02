Obaseki urges support for Buhari at New Year church service

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called on the people of the state to vote for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in the coming February elections.

Obaseki made this call at the Cathedral of St John Anglican Church in Sabongida-Ora, headquarters of Owan West Local Government Area of the state, where he attended the New Year day church service.

The governor explained that a vote for President Buhari would enable the APC-led government sustains the achievements and progress the nation had recorded under the party.

He said: “We must understand that Nigeria faces major challenges. But we are on course as we have done quite a lot of work in the last three and a half years. We need to sustain the work we are doing and massive support for the APC will guarantee this.”

According to him, the people of Sabongida-Ora are celebrated for the high value they place on education and emphasise that the ongoing reform in the state’s education sector was revolutionising the sector.

“Basic education is free and compulsory for our children in the state. Health is another area of focus for us especially primary healthcare system. We are committed to ensuring an efficient healthcare system that will identify diseases early enough for easy treatment, before ailments get out of hand.”

He told the congregation that his administration was also investing in agriculture to attract industries to the state to feed production and processing centres.