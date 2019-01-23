Obaseki urges journalists to interrogate former leaders seeking re-election

…says media must question govt policies, programme

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked media practitioners to interrogate former political leaders seeking re-election, to account for what they did with the power they were given in the past.

Obaseki said such interrogation is necessary, especially as politicians intensify campaigns ahead of the general elections.

Obaseki made the call during a courtesy visit by the newly elected executive members of the Edo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), at Government House in Benin City, on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Describing the mass media as agenda setters for the government and watchdog of the society, he noted, “we expect you to interrogate all our policies and actions and understand the rationale behind what we are doing especially ahead of the general elections.”

The governor tasked his guests to ask politicians seeking re-election into political offices what they did with the political power they were entrusted with in the past.

He explained that his administration has created empowerment opportunities for Edo people and residents and is restoring hope of a better life in the people, with the huge investment in infrastructure and human development.

According to Obaseki, “with about 63 percent of the state’s population below 32 years of age, my administration decided to prioritise youth empowerment so that they can be productive, through several initiatives that will equip them for the challenges of today and the future.”

He argued that political power should be used to improve the wellbeing of the people and maintained that in the era of technology with offerings such as social media, “people cannot be fooled because information travel faster than light.”

He assured members of the NUJ that his administration will continue to partner with the union to ensure it succeeds in its tasks, and promised to donate a bus to the union to ease its members’ logistics especially as the elections draw closer.

Earlier, the chairman of the Edo State Council of NUJ, Mr. Roland Osakue, said that the union has been monitoring the developmental strides of the Obaseki led-administration and commended the impact the government has made in all sectors of the state.

He described the union’s recent election in the state which produced the new executive members, as free, fair and credible, and urged politicians who lose in the forthcoming elections to accept defeat in good fate.