Obaseki takes campaign to Akoko-Edo, assures of robust security arrangement

…promises more development, improved electricity

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured residents of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of his administration’s plan to provide an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and collaborate with security agencies to improve security of life and property in the area and boost commercial activities in Igarra Town.



He gave the assurance while addressing a mammoth crowd at a rally in Igarra, administrative headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, as part of political campaigns for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

He said his administration was doing everything necessary to provide jobs for youths in the area, adding that the state government with the support of the World Bank will provide a platform for youths to acquire skills that will enable them contribute to the state’s development.

“On job creation, the World Bank has provided us with funds to train youths and make them skilful, which will enable them contribute to the development of the state,” he said.

Obaseki promised residents of the area that more roads will be constructed in the year, noting that a vote for all APC candidates in the election will translate to more development for the people.

“Ibilo, Okpe, Ososo, and other roads in the area have been captured in the 2019 Budget. A vote for the president will ensure the continuity of development in the state. We need you to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable us have the resources to construct these roads across the council.”

He added that arrangements have been made to get the Ojirami Dam functional. On electricity, Obaseki called on the residents to thank President Buhari for appointing a son of Akoko-Edo to head the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), adding that there would soon be an improvement in electricity supply in Igarra.

Chairman, Edo State chapter of APC, Barr. Anslem Ojezua, who presented the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections, urged voters to come out and vote for the APC to ensure quality representation.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele said Akoko-Edo is home for the APC, which has been proven by the large crowd, adding that the election would be about the choice between performance and non-performance as the APC would show its scorecard and records.

Earlier, the governor led members of his entourage on a visit to the Palace of the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki, where he thanked the traditional ruler and the people for their support.