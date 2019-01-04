Obaseki reads riot act to contractors on public schools renovation

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY — GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, read riot act to contractors engaged to renovate and reconstruct 230 public schools in the state.

The governor vowed to prosecute any contractor who delivered sub-standard work.

The governor gave the warning when he held a meeting with the contractors handling the school renovation project, at Government House, in Benin City.

He said: “Ordinarily, I will not interact with contractors but because of the priority we place on basic education, I decided to have this all-important meeting with you.

“We have five pillars of our State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, system and one of them is the refurbishment of our schools.”

He noted that the state government had set up a team that will monitor the refurbishment of the schools, noting that any contractor who does not perform as expected would be prosecuted.

“To fix basic education, you need to look at all aspects, the training of teachers, review of curriculum and refurbishment of the physical environment of the schools.”