Obaseki pledges to construct Evbodia-Iyekogba Road to link Ekehuan Road

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has pledged to construct Evbodia-Iyekogba Road to link the area to Ekehuan Road in Benin City, and attract development to that part of the state.

The governor made the pledge during a Thanksgiving Service in honour of late Mrs. Elizabeth Gbinigie, at the Calvary Turning Point Ministry in Evbodia-Iyekogba, Benin City, on Sunday, January 27, 2019.

In his eulogy, Obaseki described late Mrs. Elizabeth Gbinigie as a Godly woman who raised her children in the fear of God.

He urged the children of the deceased to emulate the life of their mother and ensure her legacies live on, noting, “Your mother was a good, Godly woman, who had the fear of God and brought up her children with that consciousness. I urge you to ensure her legacies live on.”

READ ALSO: Obaseki flags off 1.3km Jemide, Ibizugbe, Osamwonyi road construction

The officiating minister at the service, Rev. Samuel Omede, who drew the lesson of his sermon from the Bible book of Philippians chapter 3, verses 20-21, urged members of the congregation to trust God and believe in him.

Rev. Omede urged Christians to live with reverence to God to ensure that they make heaven.

He noted that late Mrs. Gbinigie was a great woman of God that did not take the things of God for granted as she served God well until her death.

Omede commended Governor Obaseki for the developmental strides being recorded in the state, and advised the governor to continue the good work to make life better for Edo people.

“You have continued to develop the state in terms of road construction, and I see new roads daily in the state. Each time I see such roads, I lift my hands to pray for you.”

Late Mrs. Elizabeth Gbinigie who was born on February 8th, 1959, died on November 30, 2018.