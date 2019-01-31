Obaseki kicks off renovation of 230 schools in Edo

Few weeks after Governor Godwin Obaseki awarded contracts for the renovation of primary schools, work has commenced in a number of the primary schools across Edo State.

The renovation work is part of the overall vision of Governor Obaseki to reposition basic education for improved outcome, with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) leading the charge.



At a number of the schools visited by journalists, labourers were seen carrying out major renovation work on some of the dilapidated structures.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the remodelling of the 230 schools is part of the state government’s commitment to provide conducive learning environment for pupils in the state, a major pillar of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme.

At Ivbiotor Primary School in Benin City, workers interviewed, assured that they would deliver quality job as their supervisors are determined to exceed the state governor’s expectations with regard to quality and deadline for delivering the project.

Renovation work is also ongoing at Ezoti Primary School, St Paul Primary School, Obaseki Primary School now hosting Ekpenede Primary School, Okai Primary School and Obakhavbaye Primary School, which were relocated.

Osagie noted that the state government is keen on ensuring faith is restored to the public-school system in the state, adding that this would be achieved not only through improved teaching and learning methods, but also through provision of a conducive environment for teachers and their pupils.

Recall that Governor Obaseki during a meeting with contractors vowed to prosecute any of them who delivers sub-standard work in the ongoing refurbishment of public primary schools.

Obaseki told the contractors: “Ordinary, I will not interact with contractors but because of the priority we place on basic education, I decided to have this all-important meeting with you. We have five pillars of our SUBEB system and one of them is the refurbishment of our schools.”

He emphasised that his administration was not leaving any public school behind in the rollout of the renovation programme, adding “We are committed to ensuring that the schools in Edo State are in good shape. We have had to take our time to do this because we wanted the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to be in place so they can play a critical role in ensuring that the schools are well run and that whatever is provided for the schools are not vandalised.”

Some of the schools scheduled for renovation include Ojirami Primary School in Ojirami, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA); Ugbogo Primary School in Igarra, Akoko Edo LGA; Amegor Primary School in Uwelu, Egor LGA; Eweka Primary School in Egor LGA; Olua Primary School in Egor LGA; Ivbiyeneva Primary School in Ikpoba Okha LGA; Aduwawa Primary School in Ikpoba Okha and Uhie Primary School.

Others are Egbokor Primary School, Idunmwingun Primary School, Iguere Primary School, Evboeghae primary school and Oza Primary School, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, and over 200 other schools across the three senatorial districts.