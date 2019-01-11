Obaseki gives BEDC 7-day ultimatum to restore power or risk shutdown of Benin offices

… GSTC set to reopen in September with 1,500 students

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has asked the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to restore power supply to consumers in the state or risk shutdown of its offices in the state.



The governor gave the ultimatum as he concluded the ward-to-ward campaign in Egor Local Government Area, where he urged voters in the area to support candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

At Ward 9, the governor said N500 million has been set aside in the 2019 budget to construct an entertainment park and waterworks, urging residents in the ward to support APC candidates to represent them at the state and federal levels.

He said: “We have awarded the contracts for the repair of the failed portions of Okhoro Road and the contractor who went on holiday has resumed work with the promise to start work next week.”

The governor decried how the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has continued to frustrate his efforts to ensure the people of the state get stable electricity to power their businesses, noting, “BEDC has continued to put us in darkness in the state and we will give them seven days to restore electricity or else we will shut their office down in the state.”

He described Ward 10 as a special ward that has several federal and state institutions, and said that his administration has completed the design of Technical College Road and the contract awarded.

“I have also asked the contractor to rehabilitate Adolor College Road and in two weeks’ time, contractors will commence work,” he assured.

The governor noted that the rehabilitation work on Adolor College Road has become important because over N300 million has been spent so far in revamping the Government Science Technical College (GSTC) which will be reopened for academic activities in September 2019 with 1,500 students.

“Due to the work we are doing at the College, the Minister of Power has promised to give us a direct line from Ihovbor Power Plant to help light up the state. Officials of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are already in the state preparing the ground to bring power and to enable the people enjoy 24/7 electricity,” he added.

At Ward 6, he assured the electorates that the contractor handling the Textile Mill Road project is set to return to site.

“In the next few weeks, work will commence on the road; the contractor will come to site. I am here to tell you that this year’s election will be different. We want to do it unit-by-unit because votes are cast at the unit level.

At Ward 8, Obaseki urged the youths to take advantage of their proximity to the GSTC, enrol for programmes in the school and learn technical skills, which will equip them to become self-reliant.