Obaseki galvanises APC campaign rally in Etsako East

promises rehabilitation of Okpella-Agenebode Road

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday received a rousing welcome in Agenebode, headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area, during the All Progressives (APC) campaign rally, in the area.

Obaseki who reassured the large crowd of his administration’s commitment to the development of all parts of the state at Ogbake Primary School, promised to rehabilitate the Okpella-Agenebode Road in the LGA, to allow for inter- community linkage.

Several Roads in Etsako are captured in the state government’s ongoing reconstruction of over 140 roads in the state.

In Edo North, the project includes the reconstruction of 20.066km road network, comprising the complete overlay, sectional overlay and spot improvement/sectional overlay of Iddo-Okpella Road, Jattu-Iyuku Road, Mission Road, Agenebode, Ozalla-Sabongida Road, Secretariat Road, Igarra, among others.

In the education sector, schools in the area are benefitting from the state’s Basic Education Sector Transformation initiative, and a campus of the revamped College of Agriculture is located in Agenebode, amongst other projects being executed in the area.

The governor further said that in line with his earlier promise, the Agenebode River Port would be constructed to ease transportation of goods especially agricultural produce to and from the local council.

“I promised this part of our state a River Port during my electioneering campaign, and to achieve this project, we need to vote for APC candidates to represent us at the state and national levels.”

He urged members of the local government to vote en mass for APC candidates vying for various positions in the February 16 and March 2 elections, to enable his administration consolidate on its achievements.

“Estako LGA is lucky council to have Senator Alimikhena at the Senate, who is a Principal officer and has attracted a lot of projects to the state. We need to support him to sustain the progress.

“We need the votes of everyone in this LGA, because the votes will pave way for more infrastructure, schools, hospitals and jobs for the youths.

“Every member should be able to mobilise at least 10 other persons from the various political parties to vote for the APC,” the governor said.



Chairman of the Edo State chapter of APC, Barrister Anslem Ojezua, assured that loyal party members would be supported by the party, noting that Sen. Francis Alimikhena, Hon. Johnson Oghuma and Hon. Kingsley Oghenakhogie Ugabi have been loyal to the party.

Ojezua explained that the governor needs the vote of all Edo people to secure the needed majority at the state assembly and adequate representation in the Senate and the Federal House of Representatives to sustain his developmental strides.

The party’s candidates, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, Hon. Johnson Egwakhide Oghuma, House of Representatives, Etsako Fed. Constituency; and Hon. Kingsley Oghenakhogie Ugabi, called on the people from the local government area to vote for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.