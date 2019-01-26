Obaseki flags off 1.3km Jemide, Ibizugbe, Osamwonyi road construction

…Community leader says project first by govt in area since 47 years

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has flagged off construction of 1.3 kilometres of road and 1,800 meters of drainage, spanning across three streets in Uzebu, Ogiekae Community, Ekehuan Road axis of Benin City metropolis.



The three streets are Jemide Drive, Ibizugbe and Osamwonyi streets.

During the flag-off ceremony, the governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Taiwo Akerele, said the state government is working on the project, which is expected to be delivered within three months, in collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR).

“The aim of this government is to deliver good projects that will touch lives of the people and these roads spanning across three streets in this community will impact meaningfully and improve the local economy,” he said.

Obaseki assured the people of the community that his administration will monitor the contractor to ensure the job is completed according to specifications approved by NDDC, SEEFOR and the state government.

He said, “We will constitute Community Oversight Committee (COC) which is a third-party monitoring group to be made up of members of the community. Also, we will engage Civil Society Group, Public Works group made up of young engineers who have been deployed across the state to monitor projects and ensure contractors work according to specification and deliver the project on schedule.”

The contractor, Engr. Micheal Dottie, of Ewejobat Company, said: “We will work according to specification and in line with the Bill of Engineering Measurement. The roads span across three streets in this community. We will do our best to ensure this project is completed in the next three months before the rains set in fully.”

Dottie added that the carriageway is about 900 meters, stressing that the project will add value to the lives of the people residing in the area.

An elder in the community, Mr. Matthew Osagie, said since he came into the community in 1972, the community has not felt government’s impact until the award and flag-off of the road project.

He said, “I have continued to support various governments, and none has remembered my community like the Obaseki-led administration that has now put smiles on our faces. We pledge our loyalty and support to this administration to ensure it succeeds.”