Obaseki distances self from S-South gov’s meeting on CJN

Alemma Ozioruva

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has denied involvement in the recent meeting of South-South governors over the controversies surrounding the asset declaration of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the Abuja meeting of governors of Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states, on the issue was a meeting of governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and not a meeting of South-South governors.

A statement by the chairman of the PDP in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih had condemned the non attendance of Obaseki of the South-South Governors Forum.

The statement described Orbih’s statement as “uncharitable to the personality of Obaseki.

“Governor Obaseki is committed to the well-being of Edo people and our brothers and sisters in our sister South-South states and all Nigerians, and will support any meeting, devoid of political colouration, that genuinely seeks to improve the welfare of people of the South-South region and elsewhere in the country.

“Obaseki will not attend a PDP Governors’ meeting like the one held in Abuja last Sunday, but will attend meetings that are not politically-tainted, and called to proffer time-tested solutions to the developmental challenges faced by the millions of Edo and other people of the South South region.”