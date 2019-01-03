Obaseki awards contract for refurbishment of 230 primary schools in Edo

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN —Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the contract for the refurbishment of 230 primary schools across the state aimed at providing conducive learning environment for pupils in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, disclosed this, yesterday, in Benin City.

He said the state government was committed to making learning pleasurable for pupils in the state, adding that the review of a list of another 230 primary schools was in progress, after which contracts for their refurbishment would be awarded.

He said: “The governor has approved the contract for the renovation of 230 primary schools in the state. This is in furtherance of his commitment to ensure that students in the state learn in a conducive environment.

“It is also coming as the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, is set to roll out the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation, Edo-BEST, in more schools across the state.

“Contractors are expected to be on site working at the schools.

He said an audit of another 800 schools was also ongoing, after which schools found to be in need of renovation would be added to the 460, noting that the state government was not going to leave any school behind.