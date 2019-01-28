Obaseki assures electorates of enduring infrastructure, others

leads APC campaign rally in Ubiaja

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, led members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Ubiaja, headquarters of Esan South-East Local Government Area, of the state, in continuation of the party’s electioneering campaign across the state.



Addressing the mammoth crowd, Obaseki promised to complete all ongoing projects in Esan South-East Local Government Area as work is expected to commence on Ohordua/Emu Bridge, which will open up the council area to more development.

He urged the electorates to vote for candidates of the APC in the forthcoming general elections to sustain the overall development of the state, citing the ongoing construction of Ewatto Road.



The governor further said that work is expected to commence on Ubiaja-Ugboha Road next week as his administration appreciates the importance of good roads to economic development.

“We will commence work on Ubiaja-Ugboha Road from next week. I know the importance of roads to the people. Work will also commence on Ohordua/Emu bridge in the next four weeks,” Obaseki said, adding that “Illushi has been drafted into our agricultural programmes in the state.”



He explained that the APC-led state government will do more for all Edo people and residents, adding, “I have embarked on infrastructural development in Esan land and will do more especially in the area of providing potable water for the people. With the support of John Osagie Inegbedion and Joseph Ikpea, who will be our representatives in Abuja, the issue of poor water supply will be solved.”