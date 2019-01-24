Obasanjo’s allegations frivolous, says Buhari group

LAGOS—A pro Buhari group, Re–elect Buhari Movement, RBM, has asked Nigerians not to be distracted by the recent allegations leveled against President Muhammadu Buhari by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the RBM, the action is nothing but a failed plot to de – market the President ahead of the coming polls.

The group, however said, the action would not affect Buhari negatively as the former president was known for his antics.

The RBM, in a statement by its Convener, Mr. Emmanuel Umohinyang, particularly noted that Obasanjo himself knows that he has no electoral value.

This is even as the RBM predicted that Akwa Ibom state where Obasanjo endorsed its governor for second term last year despite a woeful performance would fall to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming elections.

Umohinyang said: “We have said it before that Nigerians have since turned their backs on Obasanjo and his antics, especially his ill informed tirades against the Buhari administration.

“The state of Akwa Ibom in particular has fallen to the APC with Akpabio’s defection, and that tells you the picture of things to come. With Akpabio’s defection, the people have also moved which shows the deep love they have for him.

“We have also told you that though he represents Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, he has successfully impacted on other constituencies by way of constituency projects, even in districts controlled by the PDP.

“It is a settled principle that you don’t change a winning team, so, the people know where to cast their votes when the time comes. ”