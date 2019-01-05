Obasanjo will face trial If Buhari wants – Oshiomhole

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Friday boasted that President Muhammadu Buhari has all it takes to nail former president Olusegun Obasanjo if he wants.

Disclosing this at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, during the opening of Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong’s re-election campaign, the former Edo governor argued that Obasanjo disappointed Nigerians during his regime, noting that he could be trialled if Buhari wants to unravel his failed promise of revitalising the power sector.

His words, “Obasanjo said in 1999 that if he was elected President with his Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, he would fix the power sector in six months and that there would be electricity supply all over Nigeria. Many years later, we realised what he meant.

“He and his Vice-President spent $16bn on power sector, after eight years there was more darkness in Nigeria than when they assumed office. So when President Muhammadu Buhari took over in 2015, he asked a question: where is the power? If Mr President pursues the answer to that question to its logical conclusion, he must put Obasanjo on trial.”

“Atiku is from the customs and (Peter) Obi is a trader. Their ticket is part of Obasanjo’s PDP. They can never change their colours.

“Already, Atiku has said he would sell the NNPC if elected. If given the chance, I’m sure he would sell the country. So, Nigerians should not vote them during the next election.”