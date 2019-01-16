Oba of Benin tasks new Edo security chiefs on professionalism

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has charged the new security chiefs recently posted to Edo State to join forces with his palace and the Edo State Government to tackle the security challenges in the state.

The Benin monarch gave the charge when he received the new Commander of the 4 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Benin, Brigadier-General Greg Omorogbe; the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Akeem Odumosun, and Flight Commander, 107 Air Maritime Group, Benin, Mr. Fatai Ganiyu, in his palace.

While addressing the 4 Brigade Commander, Oba Ewuare II expressed delight that the first Edo man has been posted to the Brigade, and prayed God and the ancestors to guide and protect him, while assuring of the palace’s support at all times.

On his part, Brigadier-General Omorogbe said he was at the palace to introduce himself to the Oba as well as solicit his royal blessings and support to enable him succeed in his new assignment.

The Benin monarch, while receiving the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Odumosun, reminded him that this year was critical in the history of Nigeria because of the forthcoming elections.

He urged him to put his experiences to bear on the job and should not be partial, but be diligent in his job.

Commending the former Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, for doing a good job and for always consulting with the palace, the Oba enjoined the new Police boss to emulate his predecessor and assured him of necessary support.

Odumosun promised to remain dedicated to his duties, pointing out that he would ensure that officers and men of the command do their job within the ambit of the law.

Addressing the Flight Commander of 107 Air Maritime Group, the Omo N’Oba assured him that the palace would look into his requests, especially that of the Air Force land in dispute with some commu-nities in the kingdom.