Oba of Benin hosts children to new year party

By Alemma Ozioruva

BENIN CITY—THE Benin monarch Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin yesterday, organised a new year party for children in the kingdom where he admonished them to uphold their culture and tradition and endeavour to speak their language at all-time no matter where they live.

The children party was organised as part of the 2018 Ugie Festival. He further charged the children to honour and respect their parents and refrain from cultism, criminality and other negative vices that may not be good for them and the society.

The Benin monarch said children are future leaders and as such they should take their studies seriously in order to grow to become useful members of the society.

The Oba of Benin harped on the need for children to let the spirit of love for one another spread in their homes, communities and schools and eschew all acts of greed, jealously and hatred.