Oba Ewuare cautions politicians against violence, desperation for power

By Alemma Ozioruva

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, cautioned politicians to play by the rules, as he kicked against desperation for power and violence ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said they must play the game by its rules and avoid a do-or-die politics, noting that God and the ancestors were seriously against those who would want to acquire political power through the shedding of blood.

He made the call at a meeting with chairmen and members of the various political parties and the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in Benin City.

Oba Ewuare II said power belongs and comes from God and He decides who to bequeath it to, adding that politicians must learn to put their trust in Him and see politics as a game where there must be a winner and a loser.

He said: “It must be realised at this point that no one has power of his own. Besides, it is God Almighty, the great geometrician of the universe that gives power to anyone, be it political power or spiritual power.

“So, it will be against God’s wish if anyone tries to achieve political powers through spilling of human blood or killing innocent citizens. The Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs condemned such act in its entirety.

“We understand that some politicians are procuring weapons and are already recruiting gullible youths as thugs to be used before and during elections. It is our prayer that God and our ancestors help avert violence and mayhem from our land before, during and after the elections.

“However, the enduring peace we seek will not be achieved without the support and cooperation of politicians themselves, especially the leaders.” and candidates of the various political parties.

“We wish to advise the youths to be weary of politicians who might come to recruit them as thugs for whatever amount. The youths ought to be wiser now and should not allow politicians use and dump them like rags, while their children and siblings are enjoying the best of life in comfort zones. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. The youth should support any candidate of their choice through free, fair and credible elections, and must be ready to demand good governance, transparency and accountability from their elected leaders. This is the way democracy should be practiced in our society. Nigeria being the most populous country and an economic giant in the Sub-Sahara Africa, it will augur well for our dear country to be the leader in democratic practice. Consequently, we urge you all to support good governance, transparency and accountability.”