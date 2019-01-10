NYSC boss warns Kwara corps members against partisan politics

Mrs Esther Ikupolati, Kwara Coordinator of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), on Thursday warned corps members serving in the state to stay clear of partisan politics.

Ikupolati gave the warning in Kaiama, headquarters of Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara, while on an inspection visit to corps members serving in the council.

According to her, NYSC is apolitical in all its operations and members are not allowed to be involved in partisan politics.

She reminded the corps members of the existing collaboration between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the NYSC scheme, where corps members served as ad hoc staff during elections.

“You must not in any way get involved in partisan politics in order not to undermine the success of the exercise.”

She noted that their predecessors received international and national accolades for gallant participation in the previous elections in the country.

She charged the corps members to be patriotic and law-abiding before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

Ikupolati gave an assurance that the security and welfare of corps members participating in the polls would not be compromised in anyway.

“NYSC has been assured by both INEC and the security apparatus in the state of adequate structures to secure corps members during and after the exercise.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state coordinator also visited the Divisional Police Headquarters, traditional rulers, and several other stakeholders.

On her entourage were Mr Ifeolu Oketade, the Assistant Director, Corps Inspection and Monitoring in the state, and the Zonal Inspector, Mr Looqman Aleshinloye.