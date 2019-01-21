NYPF pays tribute to  Shagari, says he’s epitome of integrity 

The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former president of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari to commiserate with them over the passing of the second republic president of Nigeria.

According to the forum, former president Shehu Shagari is an epitome of integrity, excellence in public service, a courageous leader and a representation of who and what a public servant should be. They said he would be remembered for leading Nigeria on the part of progress and stability.

The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum was led by its Chairman Moses Siloko Siasia, alongside other members of the forum comprising the Executive Secretary, Kadiliura C. Samuel, Sokoto State Coordinator of the forum and some other Sokoto state chapter representatives.

Speaking on the outstanding qualities possessed by the late leader, Moses Siloko Siasia said: “Alhaji Shehu Shagari represents the core ideas that the NYPF are advocating for, he represents the ideals of peace, by governance and democratic freedom built on the cardinal principles of national unity, development, and inclusiveness”.

Siasia went further to tell the Shagari family to continue to take solace in the fact that the impact the late president’s life had on Nigeria has lifted the country up in many ways, saying “the Man who truly embodies Integrity is the late Shehu Shagari and not the one claiming it now. Former president Shehu Shagari’s legacies will continue to live on as a man who was truly detribalized”.

The Forum was received by Alhaji Bala M. Shagari (Sarkin Mafaran Shagari) who spoke on behalf of the Shagari family. He challenged the forum to hold close the teachings and learn from the lifestyle of the late president Shehu Shagari.

The family appreciated the NYPF for coming on the condolence visit with a set of refined young Nigerians who represent the future and hope of the country and further challenged them of their role to reshape Nigeria.