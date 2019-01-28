NWPL: Dickson hails Bayelsa Queens

*Restates commitment to better sporting facilities

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA- BAYELSA State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, has showered encomiums on Bayelsa Queens for emerging champions of the 2018 National Women Premier League (NWPL), describing the feat as an exciting and heartwarming 53rd birthday present.

Dickson in a statement through his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said he was proud of the girls for bringing glory and honour to the state.

The Bayelsa girls trounced Nasarawa Amazons 2-0 on Sunday evening at the Agege Stadium in Lagos in the finals of the Super Four competition.

Dickson commended the girls’ doggedness, their indomitable and can-do spirit, saying he was particularly encouraged by the team’s commitment to the tradition of excellence that his administration represents.

READ ALSO: Siasia signs deal with Mizuno

He also praised the chairman, Mr. Ebiki Timitimi, the Chief Coach, Mr. Moses Aduku, and other officials for building a formidable team that made the state proud.

He said the government will continue to motivate its football teams and other sportsmen in order for them to be good ambassadors of the state and role models to other youths.

Dickson restated his Restoration Administration’s commitment to provide excellent sporting facilities in the state and create the enabling environment for sports-inclined youths to showcase their God-given talents.

His words, “In the last few years, our government’s commitment to sports has led to the provision of a world class football pitch at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, the establishment of a sports academy at Asoama, building of a standard golf course as well as a polo ground in Yenagoa.

“The government’s encouragement, motivation and support had also resulted in the basketball team of the St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, winning the Milo national basketball championship no fewer than five times. Our state’s wrestlers have also excelled in national and continental competitions while Bayelsa came fifth at the recent National Sports Festival in Abuja for the first time.

“We are building an enduring tradition of excellence in governance of the state and the Bayelsa Queens have again shown that with the right motivation and support, they can become the best. I’m so proud of the girls and their officials. This victory is an exciting 53rd birthday present to me.”