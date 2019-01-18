Nwosu defies party’s wish, pulls S-East AA for Buhari

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Against the wish of the National Chairman of Action Alliance, AA, Kenneth Udeze to support the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, South-East members of the Action Alliance, AA, yesterday met and supported the son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, in pursuit of the agenda for the 2019 re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting which was reportedly held in Owerri, at Rockview Hotel, with the zonal chairman of the party, Matthew Ozundi, alongside some stakeholders of the party, said they have made up their mind to support Nwosu’s alliance with Buhari.

This is coming at a time the national chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeze had issued what looks like a strong warning against any member of the party disobeying the direction of the National Working Committee, NWC, of AA.

Vanguard had reported that Udeze instructed all the party members across the country to key into the agenda of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his runing mate, a former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi.

Udeze also warned that the NWC was ready to sanction as well as deal with any of its members that flouted his orders.

But his orders appeared to have hit the rock, following a counter declaration by the Imo state governorship candidate of AA, Uche Nwosu that he had thrown his weight behind the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nwosu also said he would not be deterred by any threat from supporting Buhari, adding that he was not only in “a perfect alliance with Buhari but that his support was above religious and party affliations.”

However, the end to the battle may not be in sight, as the Southeast zonal chairman of the party, Uzundi also said the zone has declared its support for Nwosu.

He reportedly said: “The position of the party in Imo and Southeast to support President Buhari stands. Nothing can change our decision. No amount of threat or blackmail can change our decision.”