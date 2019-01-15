Nwosu challenges AA chairman, says nothing will stop my support for Buhari

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance ,AA, Uche Nwosu, yesterday said nothing would stop, AA, party members in Imo state from voting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 presidential election.



Nwosu said in Owerri, that he was reacting to a statement credited to the National Chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeze, that he would expel him (Nwosu) should he continue to support Buhari.

Nwosu said he was ready to carry all the members of AA, to win election for Buhari.

Recall that AA, members attended the All Progressives Congress, APC, Southeast zone rally for youth and women held in Imo state.

But an incident which may have prompted the National chairman of AA, to have reportedly issued warning to Nwosu.

He said: “we have made up our mind in Imo State chapter of the party to support President Buhari and nothing can change that. Not amount of threat or blackmail can change our decision. The AA can decide what they want in other states but in Imo we have made up our minds and nothing can change that”.



“The support for President Buhari is far and above party or religious inclinations and it is a task I and other members of the Action Alliance are committed to and we must deliver.”